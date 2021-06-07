CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Maruti Suzuki produces 40,924 vehicles in May 2021

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    5,751 Views
    Maruti Suzuki produces 40,924 vehicles in May 2021

    - Passenger vehicles production stood at 40,628 units

    -  296 units of Super Carry commercial vehicle built

    Maruti Suzuki has listed out its production figures for the month of May 2021. The largest car manufacturer in India produced a total of 40,924 units which comprises passenger vehicles as well as commercial vehicles. The production slumped by 74.4 per cent last month as the carmaker had halted operations at both its plants from 1 May to 16 May, 2021 to facilitate oxygen for medical use. 

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The company manufactured 30,026 mini and sub-compact vehicles that include the Alto, S-Presso, Wagon RSwiftDzireIgnisBalenoCelerio, and other OEM models. These numbers are over 73 per cent lower when compared to the records in April 2021. The mid-size offering, Ciaz, is a strong product for the brand, however, merely 534 units were built in the previous month. 

    Exterior

    Moving to the utility vehicles, Maruti Suzuki offers the EecoErtigaXL6, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza, and the Gypsy domestically. The segment has observed a decline in production with 10,068 units manufactured owing to the Covid-19 restrictions where most of the carmakers are operating with a limited workforce. The total number of passenger vehicles produced in the month stood at 40,628 units.

    In another news, Maruti Suzuki has filed a trademark for the term – ‘S-Assist’, hinting towards a new gearbox technology under development. To know more about it, click here.

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Image
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    ₹ 5.97 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    2022 Lexus NX leaked ahead of official debut
     Next 
    Skoda Kushaq production commences; to be launched in India this month

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Renault Kwid

    Renault Kwid

    ₹ 3.31 Lakh
    onwards
    OFFERS
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35

    ₹ 58.78 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    25thMAY
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Skoda New Octavia

    Skoda New Octavia

    ₹ 15.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - 10th June 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 6.94 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 7.32 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 6.58 Lakh
    Pune₹ 7.05 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 6.99 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 6.71 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 6.89 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 6.59 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 6.71 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Maruti Suzuki produces 40,924 vehicles in May 2021