Maruti Suzuki produces 40,924 vehicles in May 2021

Maruti Suzuki has listed out its production figures for the month of May 2021. The largest car manufacturer in India produced a total of 40,924 units which comprises passenger vehicles as well as commercial vehicles. The production slumped by 74.4 per cent last month as the carmaker had halted operations at both its plants from 1 May to 16 May, 2021 to facilitate oxygen for medical use.

The company manufactured 30,026 mini and sub-compact vehicles that include the Alto, S-Presso, Wagon R, Swift, Dzire, Ignis, Baleno, Celerio, and other OEM models. These numbers are over 73 per cent lower when compared to the records in April 2021. The mid-size offering, Ciaz, is a strong product for the brand, however, merely 534 units were built in the previous month.

Moving to the utility vehicles, Maruti Suzuki offers the Eeco, Ertiga, XL6, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza, and the Gypsy domestically. The segment has observed a decline in production with 10,068 units manufactured owing to the Covid-19 restrictions where most of the carmakers are operating with a limited workforce. The total number of passenger vehicles produced in the month stood at 40,628 units.

