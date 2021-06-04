Maruti Suzuki trademarks ‘S-Assist’ name; could it be a new gearbox technology?

- Could debut a new gearbox technology

- Maruti Suzuki currently offers three automatic transmissions

Maruti Suzuki has recently filed a trademark application for the name ‘S-Assist’. Filed in April 2021 and receiving the green signal from the registry on 31 May, 2021, it hints at a probable transmission technology being developed by the carmaker.

If speculations are to be considered, the S-Assist technology could be a clutchless manual transmission in the works. It could also indicate towards the development of an enhanced smart hybrid technology. The present hybrid system comprises a lithium-ion battery that generates and stores energy while braking to aid the engine’s idle start/stop and torque assist functions.

Presently, Maruti Suzuki has three types of gearbox for its vehicles – Auto Gear Shift (AMT), CVT, and a four-speed automatic transmission. The five-speed AMT unit is offered on the Wagon R, Celerio, S-Presso, Ignis, Swift, and Dzire. The four-speed automatic transmission makes its way into the premium model range of the company that includes Ertiga, XL6, S-Cross, Ciaz, and the Vitara Brezza. The CVT gearbox can be had only on the Baleno hatchback.

Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to launch the new-generation Celerio that is expected to break covers in the coming months.