    Maruti Suzuki trademarks ‘S-Assist’ name; could it be a new gearbox technology?

    Jay Shah

    - Could debut a new gearbox technology

    Maruti Suzuki currently offers three automatic transmissions

    Maruti Suzuki has recently filed a trademark application for the name ‘S-Assist’. Filed in April 2021 and receiving the green signal from the registry on 31 May, 2021, it hints at a probable transmission technology being developed by the carmaker.

    If speculations are to be considered, the S-Assist technology could be a clutchless manual transmission in the works. It could also indicate towards the development of an enhanced smart hybrid technology. The present hybrid system comprises a lithium-ion battery that generates and stores energy while braking to aid the engine’s idle start/stop and torque assist functions. 

    Presently, Maruti Suzuki has three types of gearbox for its vehicles – Auto Gear Shift (AMT), CVT, and a four-speed automatic transmission. The five-speed AMT unit is offered on the Wagon R, Celerio, S-Presso, Ignis, Swift, and Dzire. The four-speed automatic transmission makes its way into the premium model range of the company that includes Ertiga, XL6, S-Cross, Ciaz, and the Vitara Brezza. The CVT gearbox can be had only on the Baleno hatchback. 

    Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to launch the new-generation Celerio that is expected to break covers in the coming months. 

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Image
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    ₹ 5.73 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
