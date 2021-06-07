2022 Lexus NX leaked ahead of official debut

- Carries an evolutionary design change

- Gets a completely revamped cabin

Ahead of the official global premiere, which is set to take place on 12 June, the new-gen Lexus NX has been leaked on the web. Although its timeless design appears to have undergone an evolutionary change, the cabin has received a comprehensive update – which is exactly what the six-year-old NX needed the most.

As can be seen in the images, the new NX continues its characteristic sharp styling with subtle changes here and there. These nip and tuck include different mesh for the ‘spindle grille’ with the headlamps getting even more chiselled than before. It looks more like a facelift than a generation change. At the back, there’s a tweak to the L-shaped wrap-around tail lamps with a new LED strip joining them in the middle. Even the bumper gets some blink-and-miss changes, and that’s about it.

More importantly, the cabin of the NX – which was advanced for its time in 2014 but aged quite quickly – gets a modern touch in every imaginable way. The driver-focused cockpit has a large centre touchscreen adjoined to the driver’s display yet floating on the other side. The driver’s display on the other hand is an all-digital console moving away from the analogue setup in the current model. Even the centre console sees some new and tasteful changes.

Powertrain details of the new NX are unclear at the moment. Apart from the new platform, the NX is likely to borrow the Toyota RAV4's 2.5-litre petrol engine. Moreover, higher trims might also get a plug-in and a V6 which already does duties in other Toyota/Lexus models. It would still be a soft-roader and we don’t expect an AWD version upon the launch unless it’s specific to some markets.

More official details of the new 2022 Lexus NX will be revealed on 12 June. Expect more teasers from the Japanese carmaker in a run-up to the global premiere.

Source