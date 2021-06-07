CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    2022 Lexus NX leaked ahead of official debut

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    952 Views
    2022 Lexus NX leaked ahead of official debut

    -         Carries an evolutionary design change

    -         Gets a completely revamped cabin

    Ahead of the official global premiere, which is set to take place on 12 June, the new-gen Lexus NX has been leaked on the web. Although its timeless design appears to have undergone an evolutionary change, the cabin has received a comprehensive update – which is exactly what the six-year-old NX needed the most.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    As can be seen in the images, the new NX continues its characteristic sharp styling with subtle changes here and there. These nip and tuck include different mesh for the ‘spindle grille’ with the headlamps getting even more chiselled than before. It looks more like a facelift than a generation change. At the back, there’s a tweak to the L-shaped wrap-around tail lamps with a new LED strip joining them in the middle. Even the bumper gets some blink-and-miss changes, and that’s about it.

    Dashboard

    More importantly, the cabin of the NX – which was advanced for its time in 2014 but aged quite quickly – gets a modern touch in every imaginable way. The driver-focused cockpit has a large centre touchscreen adjoined to the driver’s display yet floating on the other side. The driver’s display on the other hand is an all-digital console moving away from the analogue setup in the current model. Even the centre console sees some new and tasteful changes.

    Instrument Cluster

    Powertrain details of the new NX are unclear at the moment. Apart from the new platform, the NX is likely to borrow the Toyota RAV4's 2.5-litre petrol engine. Moreover, higher trims might also get a plug-in and a V6 which already does duties in other Toyota/Lexus models. It would still be a soft-roader and we don’t expect an AWD version upon the launch unless it’s specific to some markets.

    Dashboard

    More official details of the new 2022 Lexus NX will be revealed on 12 June. Expect more teasers from the Japanese carmaker in a run-up to the global premiere.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Source

    Lexus NX Image
    Lexus NX
    ₹ 58.13 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Maruti Suzuki produces 40,924 vehicles in May 2021

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Renault Kwid

    Renault Kwid

    ₹ 3.31 Lakh
    onwards
    OFFERS
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35

    ₹ 58.78 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    25thMAY
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Skoda New Octavia

    Skoda New Octavia

    ₹ 15.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - 10th June 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    • lexus-cars
    • other brands
    Lexus ES

    Lexus ES

    ₹ 56.53 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Lexus-Cars

    Lexus NX Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 73.24 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 73.22 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 67.46 Lakh
    Pune₹ 73.24 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 69.74 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 67.70 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 70.33 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 65.67 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • 2022 Lexus NX leaked ahead of official debut