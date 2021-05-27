Skoda Kushaq – Engine and transmission details explained

- To be launched in India next month

- Will be a petrol-only SUV

From the first showcased model in early 2020 followed by numerous spotting of the prototypes to the final unveiling of the production-ready model back in March this year, Skoda is just a few weeks away from launching its most awaited mid-size SUV – the Kushaq. While you can read about its appealing exterior design here, we tell you more about the engines that will propel the upcoming SUV.

The Kushaq will be the entry-level model for the Czech carmaker in India and will be powered by a set of two petrol engines only. Yes, there will be no diesel powertrain on offer. The first one is the familiar 1.0-litre three-cylinder TSI engine that has been on duty on the Rapid sedan for a year now. This motor has a reasonable output of 109bhp and 175Nm of torque but should be adequate to handle the city errands. Transmission options will include a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic gearbox.

The talking point though is the energetic 1.5-litre TSI engine with active cylinder technology (ACT). This zippy motor develops 148bhp and 250Nm of peak torque and will come mated to a six-speed manual and the butter smooth seven-speed DSG unit. We have sampled the latter in the Volkswagen T-Roc and you can read about it here.

Upon launch, the lack of a diesel powertrain is sure to impact the Kushaq’s game, however, pricing it aggressively to help it compete against the Kia Seltos and the Hyundai Creta could work in its favour. Other rivals to watch out for are the Renault Duster, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, and the Nissan Kicks.