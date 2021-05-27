CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    McLaren Elva gains a windscreen as production commences

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    161 Views
    McLaren Elva gains a windscreen as production commences

    -         Makes it compliant for USA markets

    -         4.0-litre V8 produces 810bhp

    Ahead of putting the super-lightweight, two-seater Elva into production, McLaren has debuted a windscreen-equipped version of the ultimate roadster – which also makes it compliant for the USA market. For the uninitiated, the Elva roadster uses something called Active Air Management System (AAMS) instead of the physical windscreen. Originally planned with a production run of 399 units, the Elva is now curbed to just 249 examples.

    Dashboard

    Powered by a 4.0-litre V8 punching out 810bhp and tipping the scale at just 1300 kilograms, the Elva has a 0-100kmph time of just 2.8 seconds and 0-200kmph in 6.8 seconds. That’s quicker than the McLaren Senna. Now imagine doing that without any windscreen in front of you. The unique character of the Elva roadster is the ultimate ‘driver-exhilaration exposed to the natural elements with no roof or glass fortification’, says McLaren head Mike Flewitt.

    Dashboard

    The windscreen has added just 20 kilograms to Elva’s overall weight, and it also gets rain-sensing wipers, washer jets and sun visors. Of course, it’s a heated glass windscreen within the carbon fibre surround. You can’t expect anything less from the British marque, can you? However, the new performance figures of the windscreen-enabled Elva are pending, explains McLaren.

    Right Side View

    Named after the race cars of the 1960s, the Elva models were amongst the first sportscars designed and raced by Bruce McLaren.  We have only seen the prototypes of the Elva, with the Woking-based carmaker promising bespoke customisation options for the first 149 owners through its McLaren Special Operation (MSO) division. Delivery of the windscreen-equipped Elva will commence first towards the end of this year followed by the MSO versions. It will join the P1, Senna and Speedtail in McLaren’s Ultimate Series line-up, and will burn a hole of 1,425,000 Pounds in the pockets of UK buyers.

    Right Rear Three Quarter
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    BMW commence production of electric powertrain for the iX and i4

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Renault Kwid

    Renault Kwid

    ₹ 3.18 Lakh
    onwards
    OFFERS
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35

    ₹ 57.30 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    25thMAY
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai Alcazar

    Hyundai Alcazar

    ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - May 2021 (Tentative)
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • McLaren Elva gains a windscreen as production commences