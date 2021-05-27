McLaren Elva gains a windscreen as production commences

- Makes it compliant for USA markets

- 4.0-litre V8 produces 810bhp

Ahead of putting the super-lightweight, two-seater Elva into production, McLaren has debuted a windscreen-equipped version of the ultimate roadster – which also makes it compliant for the USA market. For the uninitiated, the Elva roadster uses something called Active Air Management System (AAMS) instead of the physical windscreen. Originally planned with a production run of 399 units, the Elva is now curbed to just 249 examples.

Powered by a 4.0-litre V8 punching out 810bhp and tipping the scale at just 1300 kilograms, the Elva has a 0-100kmph time of just 2.8 seconds and 0-200kmph in 6.8 seconds. That’s quicker than the McLaren Senna. Now imagine doing that without any windscreen in front of you. The unique character of the Elva roadster is the ultimate ‘driver-exhilaration exposed to the natural elements with no roof or glass fortification’, says McLaren head Mike Flewitt.

The windscreen has added just 20 kilograms to Elva’s overall weight, and it also gets rain-sensing wipers, washer jets and sun visors. Of course, it’s a heated glass windscreen within the carbon fibre surround. You can’t expect anything less from the British marque, can you? However, the new performance figures of the windscreen-enabled Elva are pending, explains McLaren.

Named after the race cars of the 1960s, the Elva models were amongst the first sportscars designed and raced by Bruce McLaren. We have only seen the prototypes of the Elva, with the Woking-based carmaker promising bespoke customisation options for the first 149 owners through its McLaren Special Operation (MSO) division. Delivery of the windscreen-equipped Elva will commence first towards the end of this year followed by the MSO versions. It will join the P1, Senna and Speedtail in McLaren’s Ultimate Series line-up, and will burn a hole of 1,425,000 Pounds in the pockets of UK buyers.