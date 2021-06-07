CarWale
    New Mercedes-Benz GLA prices hiked by up to Rs 1.50 lakh

    Aditya Nadkarni

    New Mercedes-Benz GLA prices hiked by up to Rs 1.50 lakh

    - The 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA was launched in India last month

    - The introductory prices were valid only for the first lot, which is now sold out

    Mercedes-Benz has hiked the prices of the recently introduced GLA SUV in India by up to Rs 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The price hike is a result of the first batch of the model being sold out, a feat that has been achieved within two weeks of the new GLA's launch.

    Powertrain options on the 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA include a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine, a 2.0-litre diesel engine, and a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. The latter is an AMG variant that produces 302bhp and 400Nm of torque, paired to an eight-speed automatic unit. The 1.3-litre petrol motor produces 161bhp and 250Nm of torque while the 2.0-litre diesel mill generates 188bhp and 400Nm of torque. These engines are mated to a seven-speed and eight-speed automatic unit respectively.

    Feature highlights of the new Mercedes-Benz GLA include LED headlamps sitting on either side of the new single-slat grille, 18-inch alloy wheels, squared wheel arches, an integrated spoiler, and LED tail lights. Inside, the model receives a two-screen setup, with one unit each for the instrument console and touchscreen infotainment unit, MBUX connectivity, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, wireless charging, and ambient lighting.

    The following are the updated variant-wise prices of the new Mercedes-Benz GLA (ex-showroom):

    Mercedes-Benz GLA 200: Rs 43.60 lakh

    Mercedes-Benz GLA 220d: Rs 45.20 lakh

    Mercedes-Benz GLA 220d 4Matic: Rs 47.70 lakh

    Mercedes-AMG GLA 35 4Matic: Rs 58.78 lakh

