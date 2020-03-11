All-new Hyundai Creta: Now in pictures

Hyundai expects the all-new Creta to be even more popular than the model it replaces and its factory at Sriperumbudur is running on full swing churning out fresh new units for the eager customers. Set to be launched on 16 March 2020, Hyundai gave us a sneak preview of the the all-new Creta after giving us a tour of their state-of-the-art factory. Here’s everything you need to know, in pictures.

Unlike the please-all design of the previous-generation, the all-new Creta has a polarising design. Pictured here is the top-of-the-line SX (O) variant with the turbo-petrol engine and seven-speed DCT.

The one-below-top SX variant gets shiny-chrome instead of the smoked-chrome on the SX (O) variant.

Also different are the colour schemes of the 17-inch alloy wheels. The SX variant gets silver ones while the SX (O) variant gets dark-grey ones.

The Creta show car at the Auto Expo 2020 had blacked out windows to hide its interior design. Now that we have had a look at it, we can confidently say it’s nothing like its Chinese counterpart.

The SX (O) variant gets all-black interiors with an all-digital instrument cluster. The screen graphics differ according to the driving mode selected.

Another feature highlight of the all-new Creta is the panoramic sunroof, a feature which was exclusive to the MG Hector till now.

The Creta will be offered with a more powerful wireless charger, integrated into the centre console storage space.

A three-zone climate control system is unique to the SX (O) variat. This adds a touchscreen display on the rear of the front centre armrest.

Ventilated front seats are also limited to the SX (O) variant, but functionality is limited to cooling. These seats cannot be warmed up to keep occupants comfortable during winter.

The 1.0-litre, turbo-petrol powered model can be distinguished from the outside thanks to the additional ‘Turbo’ badges on the grille and the bootlid and the unique dual-exhausts. Check out the specifications of all the variants of the all-new Creta here.

Steering-mounted paddle shifters are also unique to the turbo-petrol variant.

We will get a better look at the all-new Creta soon. Stay tuned for the first drive review on CarWale.com.