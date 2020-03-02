New-gen Hyundai Creta bookings open; engine specifications revealed

- The next-gen Creta will be offered with three engine options

- Bookings for the model are open for an amount of Rs 25,000

Hyundai India has commenced bookings for the next-gen Creta for an amount of Rs 25,000. The model will be launched in India on 17 March. The company has also revealed the engine specifications and interiors of the car and details of the latter are available here.

The upcoming generation of the Hyundai Creta will be offered with three BS6-compliant engine options including the 1.5-litre petrol engine, 1.5-litre diesel engine and the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine. The 1.5-litre motors will be available with a six-speed manual transmission as standard while the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol mill will be exclusively paired to a seven-speed DCT unit. The 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines can also be had with an IVT unit and six-speed torque converter unit respectively.

The 1.5-litre petrol engine in the new-gen Hyundai Creta will produce 114bhp and 144Nm of torque while the 1.5-litre diesel motor will produce 114bhp and 250Nm of torque. The 1.4-litre turbo-petrol mill produces 138bhp and 242Nm of torque.

Speaking on the occasion, Tarun Garg, Director, Sales, Marketing and Service, Hyundai Motor India, said, “Over the years, the Hyundai Creta has set new benchmarks, becoming an iconic brand name among Indian consumers and building a strong legacy with over 4.6 lakh happy customers across India. It is time for the Creta to set new standards once again. We are confident that all new Creta, the ultimate SUV, will captivate consumer interest and cater to the ultimate aspirations of the new age customer.”