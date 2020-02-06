All-new Hyundai Creta previewed at Auto Expo 2020

- Second-gen SUV to be launched by mid-March

- Body style first shown in China as the ix25

- 1.5-litre petrol/diesel and 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine expected

- Gets all-LED lighting, connected car tech, panoramic sunroof

The second-generation Hyundai Creta has been showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 and is set to replace a popular, constantly-improved but still five-year old model. For now, Hyundai has only revealed the exterior design of the new SUV and the interior design has been hidden using blacked-out windows and windscreens. More details will be revealed closer to the mid-March launch date.

While the overall exterior design theme follows the China-spec ix25 showcased last year, there have been some changes made to the India-spec Creta. This includes new grille inserts, different alloy wheel design and bit-and-bobs around the car. The split headlamp and taillamp design has been carried over from the ix25 and the Creta now adheres to the company’s new design philosophy which first debuted in India with the Venue. The addition of a panoramic sunroof (which is not available on the stylish Kia Seltos) should also make the new Creta even more popular among potential customers.

While Hyundai did not reveal the interior of the new Creta, the large portrait-oriented 10.25-inch touchscreen is expected to be carried over from the ix25.

The new Creta will/is expected to borrow its powertrains from the Kia Seltos. This includes 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines and an array of transmission options. The 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine used exclusively in the GT-Line Seltos is also expected to be offered in the new Creta. Hyundai is expected to keep the Creta very competitively priced considering the increased competition in the form of the XUV300, MG Hector, and even some sibling rivalry in the form of the Kia Seltos.