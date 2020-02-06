Renault Duster turbo petrol automatic showcased at Auto Expo 2020; India launch this year

- Gets a 1.3L direct-injection turbo-petrol engine

- Expected to be launched in India this year

- Same powertrain will be offered in the Renault Captur

Renault has showcased the Duster turbo petrol automatic in India at the Auto Expo 2020. The company hasn't revealed the exact launch timeline of the Renault Duster turbo petrol, but we expect it to be launched sometime this year.

At the heart of this Renault Duster is an all-new BS6 compliant 1.3-litre, direct-injection, turbo petrol engine making 154bhp and 250Nm of peak torque. The motor is available with an X-Tronic CVT automatic. This powertrain combo will also make its way into the Renault Captur this year.

Visually, the Duster turbo petrol gets red accents on the radiator grille, front bumper and on the tailgate embellisher. It comes with black roof rails with red Duster branding and body-coloured ORVMs. Barring these changes, the Renault Duster turbo petrol remains unchanged.

The Duster turbo petrol will rival the Kia Seltos GT-Line and the upcoming Hyundai Creta 1.4L turbo petrol model.