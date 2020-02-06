Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Renault Duster turbo petrol automatic showcased at Auto Expo 2020; India launch this year

Renault Duster turbo petrol automatic showcased at Auto Expo 2020; India launch this year

February 06, 2020, 12:44 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
3280 Views
Be the first to comment
Renault Duster turbo petrol automatic showcased at Auto Expo 2020; India launch this year

- Gets a 1.3L direct-injection turbo-petrol engine

- Expected to be launched in India this year

- Same powertrain will be offered in the Renault Captur

Renault has showcased the Duster turbo petrol automatic in India at the Auto Expo 2020. The company hasn't revealed the exact launch timeline of the Renault Duster turbo petrol, but we expect it to be launched sometime this year.

Renault Duster Exterior

At the heart of this Renault Duster is an all-new BS6 compliant 1.3-litre, direct-injection, turbo petrol engine making 154bhp and 250Nm of peak torque. The motor is available with an X-Tronic CVT automatic. This powertrain combo will also make its way into the Renault Captur this year.

Renault Duster Exterior

Visually, the Duster turbo petrol gets red accents on the radiator grille, front bumper and on the tailgate embellisher. It comes with black roof rails with red Duster branding and body-coloured ORVMs. Barring these changes, the Renault Duster turbo petrol remains unchanged.

The Duster turbo petrol will rival the Kia Seltos GT-Line and the upcoming Hyundai Creta 1.4L turbo petrol model.

Renault Duster Exterior
  • Auto Expo
  • Renault
  • renault duster
  • Duster
  • turbo petrol
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Auto Expo

Read all Auto Expo 2020 related articles now!

Read More
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Renault Duster Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 9.37 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 9.66 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 9.27 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 9.37 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 9.44 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 8.97 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 9.43 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 9.1 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 9.01 Lakhs onwards

Popular Videos

Renault Triber Easy-R AMT Explained Auto Expo 2020

Renault Triber Easy-R AMT Explained Auto Expo 2020

Renault has unveiled an automated manual transmiss ...

10 Likes
1331 Views

Renault Triber Breaking the monotony with the ultra-modular car

Renault Triber Breaking the monotony with the ultra-modular car

We took the ultra-modular Renault Triber for a jou ...

216 Likes
110911 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Maruti Suzuki Ignis FaceliftMaruti Suzuki Ignis Facelift

7th Feb 2020

5L - ₹ 8L
Land Rover New Discovery SportLand Rover New Discovery Sport

Feb 2020

45L - ₹ 70L
Honda HR-VHonda HR-V

Feb 2020

12L - ₹ 16L
Tata GravitasTata Gravitas

Feb 2020

18L - ₹ 23L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Mar 2020

33L - ₹ 44L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Ask the experts1800 2090 230(Toll free)
Ad
Volvo XC40Volvo XC40 priceVolvo XC40 TnCVolvo XC40 Book Now

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in