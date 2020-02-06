Please Tell Us Your City

Haima E1 electric revealed at Auto Expo 2020; bookings open

February 06, 2020, 02:51 PM IST by Desirazu Venkat
4813 Views
Be the first to comment
Haima E1 electric revealed at Auto Expo 2020; bookings open

- Will be priced under Rs 10 lakhs

- Slot in below the Mahindra e2o Plus

- Dethrones the Mahindra eKUV100 as the most affordable EV

Haima is coming to India and with electric power. The first car that they aim to bring is the E1 hatchback. Partnering with the Bird Electric group, Haima plans to get the E1 to India by 2022 via the CKD route.  The company has begun accepting bookings for the car.

Rear Right Three-Quarter

The E1 measures in at 3.66 metres with a wheelbase of 2.33 metres, it shorter than compact hatchbacks like the Renault Kwid. It runs on 155/16 R13 tyres and is powered by a 20.99kWh battery pack with a 54kWh permanent magnet synchronous motor sending power to the front. Claimed range on a single charge is 202km. Highlights of the exterior design include the tall boy design, LED headlamps, dual tone paint scheme and of course the design of the alloy wheels. The cabin is an all-black affair with features like a touchscreen system, digital instrument cluster and climate control.

Dashboard

If the Haima E1 stays on course for its claimed sub-Rs 10 lakh price, then it will be one of the lowest costing EVs in India. The Haima E1 will not have any direct rivals, significantly undercutting the only other EV hatchback – the Mahindra e2o Plus.   

