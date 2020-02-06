Please Tell Us Your City

MG Hector Plus unveil at Auto Expo 2020: Live updates

February 06, 2020, 04:11 PM IST by Carwale Team
22052 Views
Be the first to comment
MG Hector Plus unveil at Auto Expo 2020: Live updates

Welcome to the live unveil of the updated and all-new MG Hector Plus for India. We are the 2020 Auto Expo in Delhi where the unveil is underway. Stay tuned for all the updates!

MG Hector Plus unveil at Auto Expo 2020: Live updates
MG Hector Exterior

Here is Rajeev Chabha, MD of MG Motor India, showcasing some of the hot cars from MG. They are on display at the MG stall at Auto Expo area in Hall 5!

MG Hector Exterior
MG Hector Plus unveil at Auto Expo 2020: Live updates
MG Hector Exterior

Here is Gaurav Gupta, CCO, MG Motor India explaining the  brand philosophy for the MG Hector Plus. 

MG Hector Plus unveil at Auto Expo 2020: Live updates
MG Hector Exterior

Its official! the MG Hector Plus gets the latest i SMART 2.5 connectivity solution for the Indian car market. 

MG Hector Plus unveil at Auto Expo 2020: Live updates
MG Hector Exterior

MG is also looking at a MPV for the Indian market and this car the 360M could very well be on our roads within the next few years. They have also showcased the Vision-I concept which is design study for a future MPV. 

MG Hector Exterior
MG Hector Plus unveil at Auto Expo 2020: Live updates
MG Hector Exterior

Here it is! the star of the show! the MG Hector Plus in a beautiful  shade of white. 

MG Hector Plus unveil at Auto Expo 2020: Live updates
MG Hector Exterior

This Hector Plus gets new LED headlamps, updated fog lamp cluster , tail lamp cluster, updated grille as well as updated bumpers.

MG Hector Exterior
MG Hector Plus unveil at Auto Expo 2020: Live updates
MG Hector Interior

Voila! here are some shots of the interiors of the new MG Hector Plus SUV. The engines remain unchanged and at the time of launch will be available with both petrol and diesel power. 

MG Hector Interior
MG Hector Plus unveil at Auto Expo 2020: Live updates
MG Hector Exterior

Here is a link to our story on all you need to know about the MG Hector Plus. 

Auto Expo

Read all Auto Expo 2020 related articles now!

Read More
MG Hector Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 15.07 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 15.95 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 14.88 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 15.02 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 15.33 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 14.21 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 15.45 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 14.24 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 14.21 Lakhs onwards

