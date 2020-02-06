MG Hector Plus unveil at Auto Expo 2020: Live updates

Welcome to the live unveil of the updated and all-new MG Hector Plus for India. We are the 2020 Auto Expo in Delhi where the unveil is underway. Stay tuned for all the updates!
Welcome to the live unveil of the updated and all-new MG Hector Plus for India. We are the 2020 Auto Expo in Delhi where the unveil is underway. Stay tuned for all the updates!
Here is Rajeev Chabha, MD of MG Motor India, showcasing some of the hot cars from MG. They are on display at the MG stall at Auto Expo area in Hall 5!
Its official! the MG Hector Plus gets the latest i SMART 2.5 connectivity solution for the Indian car market.
MG is also looking at a MPV for the Indian market and this car the 360M could very well be on our roads within the next few years. They have also showcased the Vision-I concept which is design study for a future MPV.
This Hector Plus gets new LED headlamps, updated fog lamp cluster , tail lamp cluster, updated grille as well as updated bumpers.
Voila! here are some shots of the interiors of the new MG Hector Plus SUV. The engines remain unchanged and at the time of launch will be available with both petrol and diesel power.
