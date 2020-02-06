MG Hector Plus showcased at the Auto Expo 2020

- Available in six and seven-seat combinations

- Gets the same engines as that of the Hector

- Features slight design updates to its exteriors

MG Motor India has raised the curtains off the Hector Plus at the Auto Expo 2020. Based on the regular Hector, the Hector Plus gets an additional third row of seats, and is 40mm longer than the former.

The MG Hector Plus is available in two seating layouts - six-seat and seven-seat, with the six-seater version getting two individual captain seats in the middle row.On the outside, it features a tweaked fascia with new chrome grille and redesigned LED DRLs. At the back, the Hector Plus features revised LED taillights and a new bumper.

Under the hood, the MG Hector Plus features the same engines as the Hector. However, these are BS6 compliant. So, there's a 170bhp 2.0-litre diesel motor and a 141bhp 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol unit that also gets a mild-hybrid system optionally. It gets a six-speed manual transmission as standard, while there's also a six-speed DCT on offer with the petrol engine.

The Hector Plus is expected to be launched in India in the weeks to come. It will be a direct rival to the Tata Gravitas, which will also make its debut at the 2020 Auto Expo.