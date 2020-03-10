Lamborghini Huracan STO spied; set to debut later this year

- The Lamborghini Huracan STO could be limited to 700 units worldwide

- The model is expected to be offered as a RWD only model

Lamborghini has begun working on the street-legal variant of the super-trofeo race car, dubbed the Super trofeo Omologato (STO). Recent spy images shared on the web reveal a heavily camouflaged test-mule of the model that features that will be launched as a MY2021 vehicle.

While the camouflage hides most of the updates on the Lamborghini Huracan STO, we can notice a few updates such as the reworked fascia, new center-lock wheels, roof scoop and the large wing. The posterior also features a new bumper and new diffuser.

Reports suggest that Lamborghini will retain the same 632bhp state of tune from the 5.2-litre V10 engine for the Huracan STO but the model will undergo a diet that could result in a weight loss of about 150 kgs. Add to the fact that the model is expected to be offered only with a Rear-Wheel-Drive (RWD) system, the weight savings will be significant.

It is believed that only 700 units of the upcoming Lamborghini Huracan STO will be produced, and unlike the Ferrari 488 Pista Piloti that was reserved only for the brand’s racing car clientele, the Huracan STO is likely to be open for all. The new version of this bull from Sant'agata Bolognese will also be the last hurrah for the Huracan before the company begins to work on its successor.