Aston Martin to resume production from 5 May

April 24, 2020, 10:15 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
Aston Martin to resume production from 5 May

- Aston Martin to restart production at St Athan facility

- The plant in South Wales produces the DBX SUV

British marquee Aston Martin will resume production on 5 May. The company will restart its plane located in St Athan, South Wales, where the company manufactures the DBX SUV. The company is working with its suppliers to arrange supply in alignment to this timeline.

After opening the St Athan facility, Aston Martin plans to resume production at the Gaydon plant. Senior members of the management have been asked to voluntarily waive 5%-10% of their salary while new Chairman Lawrence Stroll has accepted to receive a salary of 1 Euro per annum.

Aston Martin is the second automotive brand in the UK to announce its plans to resume production after JaguarLand Rover. The Tata Motors owned brand will begin production on 18 May, details of which are available here.

