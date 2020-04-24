Please Tell Us Your City

Volkswagen ID.3 production commences; Golf and e-Golf to start soon

April 24, 2020, 09:30 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
Volkswagen ID.3 production commences; Golf and e-Golf to start soon

Volkswagen has, today, commenced production of the ID.3 electric crossover at its Zwickau plant in Saxony, Germany. The facility is Volkswagen’s first European plant to restart manufacturing of its cars since the Coronavirus shutdown. Meanwhile, a number of VW’s component makers, too, have resumed production of car parts.

That said, authorities have laid strict safety guidelines, including social distancing and quarantining the facility. This will result in significantly lower production numbers, and Volkswagen is aiming to build up to 50 cars daily, which is around one-third of its scheduled production output.

Volkswagen Taigun Exterior

What’s more, Volkswagen has also commenced engine production work at its Chemnitz plant, while the manufacturing of the Volkswagen Golf and e-Golf will restart from 27 April at its Zwickau and Dresden plants.

  • Volkswagen
  • Taigun
  • Volkswagen Taigun
  • Volkswagen ID.3
  • Coronavirus
  • COVID-19
  • ID.3
