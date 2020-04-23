Please Tell Us Your City

  • Coronavirus pandemic: Jaguar Land Rover plans to resume production from 18 May

Coronavirus pandemic: Jaguar Land Rover plans to resume production from 18 May

April 23, 2020, 11:24 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
86 Views
Be the first to comment
Coronavirus pandemic: Jaguar Land Rover plans to resume production from 18 May

JaguarLand Rover (JLR) plans to gradually restart production at its manufacturing plants in Solihull, UK as well as in Slovakia and Austria from 18 May.

As countries across the world have started relaxing distancing guidelines and retailers reopening the dealerships, Jaguar Land Rover will confirm the restart of production at their respective plants within due course of time. The carmaker is monitoring the Coronavirus situation and following the guidance setup by the authorities in all the global markets that it operates in.

JLR has announced that the health and well-being of its employees is of utmost importance for the carmaker. It is developing a robust protocol for a safe return to work, and will adopt strict social distancing measures across its businesses.

JLR is seeing a recovery in vehicle sales as customers have started returning to their showrooms in China. The British carmaker's joint venture plant in Changshu is operational since mid-February.  

  • Land Rover
  • Jaguar
  • Jaguar XE
  • XE
  • Discovery Sport
  • Land Rover Discovery Sport
  • Coronavirus
  • COVID-19
