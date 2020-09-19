Ferrari Portofino M unveiled

- The Ferrari Portofino M receives subtle design updates

- The model also benefits from a hike in power and a new gearbox

Ferrari has unveiled an updated version of the Portofino, known as the Portofino M. The model, which is essentially a facelift of the outgoing version, features updates to the design and specifications, where the ‘M’ denotes Modificata, or modification in English.

Changes to the exterior design of the Ferrari Portofino M include redesigned front and rear bumpers, giving them a sportier and aggressive look, and an air vent on the front wheel arches. For the first time in a GT Spider, the Italian marque will also offer a five-position Manetinno. The latter features a new race mode that focuses mainly on maximising driving pleasure and fun behind the wheel.

Inside, the Ferrari Portofino receives minor changes in the form of new trim and upholstery options. Customers can now also choose from a wider range of optional features such as Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), ventilated and heated seats, and more.

Under the hood, the Ferrari Portofino M is powered by the same 3.9-litre V8 engine, which now produces 20bhp more than the outgoing model, taking the total output to 620bhp. Ferrari has also replaced the seven-speed automatic gearbox with an eight-speed DCT unit. The updates have resulted in the model running a full second faster than its predecessor, now hitting the 100kmph mark in 3.45 seconds.