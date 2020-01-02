Great Wall Motors confirms India debut

- Great Wall Motors will showcase its range of products at the 2020 Auto Expo

- The Haval H6 could be the first model to be launched in India

Chinese automobile manufacturer Great Wall Motors has confirmed its debut in India. The company has posted a video on its social media channels with a teaser that reveals the brand’s arrival in India soon. The company is expected to begin its innings in India with the Haval subsidiary.

Great Wall Motors India has confirmed that the brand will be present at the 2020 Auto Expo, where it will showcase its upcoming products. The company could introduce the Haval brand in the country with the debut of the H6 SUV. The H9 SUV is likely to be showcased at the Expo too.

Another image shared on Great Wall Motor’s social media channels hint that the company may also launch another subsidiary brand Ora. The Ora R1 is said to be the world’s cheapest electric vehicle.

Great Wall Motors, which will invest approximately Rs 7,000 crore in India, is looking out for a manufacturing site location in the country and is said to have shortlisted General Motor’s facility in Talegaon, Maharashtra.