Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.
Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Tata Harrier turns one, anniversary campaign announced across India

Tata Harrier turns one, anniversary campaign announced across India

January 05, 2020, 07:49 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
46 Views
Be the first to comment
Tata Harrier turns one, anniversary campaign announced across India

- Exclusive offers and benefits for 15,000 Tata Harrier owners

- Campaign will be held from 9th – 19th January 2020

Celebrating the first anniversary of its flagship SUV, the Harrier, Tata Motors has announced the #1WithMyHarrier anniversary campaign across the country. All 15,000 Tata Harrier customers can avail special offers and exclusive benefits during the campaign which will go on from 9th – 19th January 2020. 

The Tata Harrier customers will get a Personalized Badge for their SUV which expresses the bond they share with their vehicle. Furthermore, they can give their Harrier a makeover with exclusive scuff plates specially designed for this occasion, a complementary wash and vacuum clean in addition to the 40 point check-up. The company will also offer Harrier Service Gold Club membership which entitles the vehicle owners to avail discounts and benefits worth up to Rs 8,400 on any service facility availed over the next two years. 

Additionally, the company will offer Amazon Gift vouchers worth Rs 5,000 for any customer referring his friends and family to buy a Harrier. Moreover, for a hassle free experience, Tata Harrier customers can avail a free pick up and drop facility at the workshops during this campaign.

Speaking on the occasion Vivek Srivatsa, Head-Marketing, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors, said, “The Harrier has established itself as a segment- defining product for the Company and the industry ever since its launch in the market. We are thrilled to celebrate Harrier’s one year milestone with our 15,000 Harrier customers who have loved the product and built a strong bond with our brand, in more ways than one. We are confident that the #1WithMyHarrier campaign will elevate our brand equity further and strengthen our relationship with our customers.”

  • Tata
  • Harrier
  • Tata Harrier
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
bell icon
Never miss an update
Receive latest updates from CarWale
Ad

Tata Harrier Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 15.99 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 16.53 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 15.8 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 16.02 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 15.9 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 15.25 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 16.1 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 14.76 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 14.64 Lakhs onwards

Popular Videos

New Tata Safari Storme Varicor 400 Review

New Tata Safari Storme Varicor 400 Review

The Tata Safari Storme Varicor 400 in its lates ...

2091 Likes
299792 Views

Tata Tiago Review

Tata Tiago Review

The New Tata Tiago does quite a few things righ ...

4691 Likes
913399 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi Q8Audi Q8

15th Jan 2020

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Hyundai AuraHyundai Aura

21st Jan 2020

6L - ₹ 9L
Tata Nexon EVTata Nexon EV

21st Jan 2020

15L - ₹ 17L
Tata AltrozTata Altroz

22nd Jan 2020

6L - ₹ 8L
Mercedes-Benz GLE NewMercedes-Benz GLE New

Jan 2020

65L - ₹ 80L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in