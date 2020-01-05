Tata Harrier turns one, anniversary campaign announced across India

- Exclusive offers and benefits for 15,000 Tata Harrier owners

- Campaign will be held from 9th – 19th January 2020

Celebrating the first anniversary of its flagship SUV, the Harrier, Tata Motors has announced the #1WithMyHarrier anniversary campaign across the country. All 15,000 Tata Harrier customers can avail special offers and exclusive benefits during the campaign which will go on from 9th – 19th January 2020.

The Tata Harrier customers will get a Personalized Badge for their SUV which expresses the bond they share with their vehicle. Furthermore, they can give their Harrier a makeover with exclusive scuff plates specially designed for this occasion, a complementary wash and vacuum clean in addition to the 40 point check-up. The company will also offer Harrier Service Gold Club membership which entitles the vehicle owners to avail discounts and benefits worth up to Rs 8,400 on any service facility availed over the next two years.

Additionally, the company will offer Amazon Gift vouchers worth Rs 5,000 for any customer referring his friends and family to buy a Harrier. Moreover, for a hassle free experience, Tata Harrier customers can avail a free pick up and drop facility at the workshops during this campaign.

Speaking on the occasion Vivek Srivatsa, Head-Marketing, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors, said, “The Harrier has established itself as a segment- defining product for the Company and the industry ever since its launch in the market. We are thrilled to celebrate Harrier’s one year milestone with our 15,000 Harrier customers who have loved the product and built a strong bond with our brand, in more ways than one. We are confident that the #1WithMyHarrier campaign will elevate our brand equity further and strengthen our relationship with our customers.”