70th Anniversary Formula One logo revealed for 2020 season

January 04, 2020, 05:02 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
- New logo marks 70th anniversary 

- 2020 F1 season begins on 15 March in Melbourne, Australia 

Formula One celebrates its 70th anniversary in 2020 with a new logo for the upcoming season. The new logo is modelled on the same font as the F1 logo with twin stripe design. The F1 has issued a statement on the occasion stating, “Our past fuels our future and the new logo celebrates a milestone while also looking ahead. Celebrating 70 years is about making the past part of the present, while our sport looks to the future, which it does with confidence and pride.” 

The 2020 F1 season will begin on 15 March in Melbourne, Australia. There will be a total of 21 races which will be held along with the addition of the Vietnam Grand Prix this year. The 70th anniversary celebration will also be about the 33 world champions, 108 Grand Prix wins, 764 drivers and over 150 teams that are a part of this event. FIA has reportedly allowed broadcasters, promoters, sponsors and teams to inject their own colours into the new logo to provide a level of personalisation in celebrating the anniversary across Formula One.

