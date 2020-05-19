Coronavirus pandemic: Ferrari begins production of ventilators

- Ferrari has collaborated with Italian Institute of Technology (IIT) to produce ventilators

- The brand is already producing respiratory valves to fight COVID-19 pandemic

Scuderia Ferrari and the Italian Institute of Technology (IIT) have collaborated to come up with a pulmonary ventilator that can be used by hospitals as a tool when dealing with emergencies such as the current Coronavirus pandemic. The project goes by the codename FI5, with the letters being the initials of the Maranello marquee and the research institute based in Genoa, while the number indicates the number of weeks required to produce a fully functioning prototype, starting from a clean sheet of paper.

Over the past few weeks, Ferrari has launched various corona virus health care projects, including direct financial support for the Modena area, as well as the production of valves for pulmonary respirators and fittings for protective masks, as well as the ‘Back on Track’ programme, details of which are available here.

The first prototype was assembled last week at IIT headquarters in Genoa and underwent and sailed through all the functionality tests. Furthermore, analysis has already begun to see what further developments can be introduced.

There were five phases to the project, from design to simulation to the choice and supply of components to the production and testing of the prototype. The Scuderia’s engineers did the CAD design work, to define the pneumatic and mechanical parts and dynamic simulation. IIT sourced all the materials and designed the electronics, the firmware and the control software, also playing its part in the simulation, development and design of the wiring system and also made use of Scuderia’s supply chain.

Mattia Binotto, Managing Director Gestione Sportiva and Team Principal, Scuderia Ferrari, said, “The challenge of COVID-19 was one we wanted to take on. FI5 is the contribution we made as the Scuderia, fielding the very essence of what makes a Formula1 team and more importantly, all the characteristics that make Ferrari special; its passion, its creativity and its desire to improve. This project was a very stimulating experience as well as being truly rewarding for all those involved, who worked side by side with our colleagues from IIT and the other partners. It is initiatives like these that make ‘essereFerrari’, not just a slogan but a distinctive feature of our identity.'