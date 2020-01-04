Please Tell Us Your City

2020 Suzuki Hustler - Now in pictures

January 04, 2020, 12:43 PM IST by Ninad Ambre
41454 Views
Be the first to comment
The 2020 Suzuki Hustler compact SUV was officially unveiled in Japan recently. This car has been developed according to the Kei regulations that make it suitable only for the Japanese market. This also means that we cannot expect Maruti Suzuki to launch it in India anytime soon. Yet, just for you to know about its details here's a detailed picture gallery. 

Exterior

Like its first-gen model, this one also gets a retro-style but boasts of a host of cosmetic changes. More interestingly, it's now based on the Suzuki Heartect platform that underpins the new WagonR too.

Exterior

Up front are the new LED plus projector headlights housed in a circular casing. While the older car’s overall boxy design is carried over, the tail lights and the rear bumper have been redesigned.

Exterior

Inside too, the interior is heavily tweaked with a redesigned dashboard that features a large touchscreen infotainment console mated to body-coloured housing.

Interior

In comparison to the last-gen model, the 2020 Hustler looks more youthful, is equipped with an array of premium features and also gets adjustable seats that offer more comfort.

Interior

Then, there's an updated analogue-digital instrument cluster too in addition to getting more comfortable seats. Also, the gear lever of the SUV is mounted on the dashboard.

Exterior

Furthermore, there's a plethora of advanced driver assistance systems including camera-guided pedestrian detection system, collision avoidance system, traffic sign recognition, cruise control etc.

Exterior

Powering the car is a naturally-aspirated 658cc three-cylinder petrol engine, which is available in standard (49bhp, 58Nm) and turbocharged (64bhp, 98Nm) guises. Both are paired to a CVT gearbox.

