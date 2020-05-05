Please Tell Us Your City

Ferrari to resume production at Maranello from 8 May

May 05, 2020, 01:30 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
299 Views
Write a comment
- Longest ever production halt in the company’s history

- Will focus on 'Back to Track' initiative

Ferrari was supposed to reinstate production at their iconic Maranello facility on 4 May. Now, according to their new announcement, the Ferrari factory will resume building cars from 8 May in accordance to the Government regulations. 

This has been the longest the Maranello plant has been shut in Ferrari's long and celebrated history owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The carmaker claims to have spared no effort in preparing for the resumption of production by setting upthe ‘Back on Track' programme, which reflects the deep commitment to its people before everything else. 

As a part of this new initiative, the carmaker has introduced several new practices which are aimed at safeguarding the health and wellbeing of all the employees. This includes new rules for sharing common areas and reorganising its areas, as well as voluntary serological tests which had already started a few weeksago.

Ahead of resuming production, Ferrari has also decided to carry out training sessions for workers to explain the new precautionary and safety measures put in place.

