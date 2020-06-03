Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • 2020 Kia Seltos - Top 3 interior highlights

2020 Kia Seltos - Top 3 interior highlights

June 03, 2020, 07:45 PM IST by Ninad Ambre
659 Views
Write a comment
2020 Kia Seltos - Top 3 interior highlights

The 2020 Kia Seltos is now on sale with more features, some cosmetic updates and revamped variants. Here are the top three changes that add to the appeal in the cabin of the well-packaged SUV.

1. New upholstery

Kia Seltos Interior

This five-seater SUV's cabin comes with all-black interiors in the GTX and the GTX+ variants, while the Tech line trims continue to get the black and beige two tone upholstery. The HTK+ trim boasts of faux leather finish on the gear knob, and even the dashboard with a printed garnish as standard.

Kia Seltos Interior

2. Silver accents

There's not a big change in the interior design, but Kia has added a silver finish on the temperature control panel on the HTX, HTX+, GTX and GTX+ trims. Also, the HTX and HTX+ variants now get metal sill plates for a more premium feel.

Kia Seltos Interior

3. 50 new features on UVO app

Interestingly, the top-spec Tech Line and GT variants get new features on Kia's connected car tech - UVO Connect. Owners can access it through voice commands by just saying 'Hello Kia'. This system also features Smartwatch app connectivity. What's more, it helps in controlling the in-car air purifier settings, provide a lot of information including Indian holidays, live cricket scores and more, apart from the usual navigation, live car tracking, location sharing etc.

Kia Seltos Interior
  • Kia
  • Seltos
  • Kia Seltos
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Need a Car Loan
Apply Online for Instant Pre-Qualified Loan
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

Kia Seltos Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 11.57 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 12.02 Lakh onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 11.11 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 11.57 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 11.67 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 11 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 11.47 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 11.02 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 11 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Kia Carnival | Much More Than The Toyota Innova?

Kia Carnival | Much More Than The Toyota Innova?

Kia is bringing its second product and the new fla ...

229 Likes
72142 Views

Kia Seltos Expained In 2 Minutes

Kia Seltos Expained In 2 Minutes

The Kia Seltos’ closest rival is the Hyundai Cr ...

750 Likes
396407 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Mercedes-Benz New GLSMercedes-Benz New GLS

17th Jun 2020

90L - ₹ 1.20Cr
Mahindra New TharMahindra New Thar

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

8L - ₹ 10L
Honda New CityHonda New City

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in