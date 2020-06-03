2020 Kia Seltos - Top 3 interior highlights

The 2020 Kia Seltos is now on sale with more features, some cosmetic updates and revamped variants. Here are the top three changes that add to the appeal in the cabin of the well-packaged SUV.

1. New upholstery

This five-seater SUV's cabin comes with all-black interiors in the GTX and the GTX+ variants, while the Tech line trims continue to get the black and beige two tone upholstery. The HTK+ trim boasts of faux leather finish on the gear knob, and even the dashboard with a printed garnish as standard.

2. Silver accents

There's not a big change in the interior design, but Kia has added a silver finish on the temperature control panel on the HTX, HTX+, GTX and GTX+ trims. Also, the HTX and HTX+ variants now get metal sill plates for a more premium feel.

3. 50 new features on UVO app

Interestingly, the top-spec Tech Line and GT variants get new features on Kia's connected car tech - UVO Connect. Owners can access it through voice commands by just saying 'Hello Kia'. This system also features Smartwatch app connectivity. What's more, it helps in controlling the in-car air purifier settings, provide a lot of information including Indian holidays, live cricket scores and more, apart from the usual navigation, live car tracking, location sharing etc.