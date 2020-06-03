Please Tell Us Your City

2020 Kia Seltos - Top 5 exterior highlights

June 03, 2020, 07:00 PM IST by Ninad Ambre
2020 Kia Seltos - Top 5 exterior highlights

Kia Motors has launched the Seltos with minor updates, new features and rejig of variants. Let's take a look at the top five changes outside, including some to its exterior appearance along with new equipment.

1. Dual muffler design

Kia Seltos Exterior

The HTK+ variants of the Seltos now get a dual muffler design that give it a sporty and stylish element.

2. Sunroof in lower variants

Kia Seltos Exterior

It's good news for all Seltos buyers as many features from the top-of-the-line trims have trickled down to the lower variants. Apart from the new colour, customers can opt for a sunroof too.

3. Remote engine start

Kia Seltos Exterior

Buyers of the automatic Seltos (6AT, 7DCT and IVT trims) can enjoy the convenience of starting the SUV's engine remotely just by pressing a button on the key fob.

4. Emergency stop signal

Kia Seltos Exterior

There's a new emergency stop signal that detects emergency/panic braking and flashes the rear lights continuously to caution the cars approaching the SUV.

5. Updated UVO connectivity

Kia Seltos Exterior

The 2020 Kia Seltos continues to get the brand’s UVO connectivity suite. In fact, it is loaded with many new features and now supports Smartwatch connectivity as well.

