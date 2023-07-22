CarWale
    Tata Altroz XM and XM (S) launched in India: All you need to know

    Desirazu Venkat

    Tata Altroz XM and XM (S) launched in India: All you need to know

    - Only available with 1.2-petrol

    - New mid-spec variant 

    Launched in India 

    Tata Altroz Left Side View

    Expanding the already vast variant list for the Tata Altroz, the automaker has added two new variants for its premium hatchback- XM and XM (S). Value addition has been achieved through feature upgrades over the previous trim level and consequently, Tata has updated the variants above it to ensure differentiation and justification of pricing. The variants have been priced at Rs 6.90 lakh and Rs 7.35 lakh respectively.

    New features for the variants 

    Tata Altroz Front Row Seats

    The Altroz XM trim sees the car get steering mounted controls, height adjustment for the driver’s seat, power mirrors and 16-inch wheel caps. The extra Rs. 45000 for the XM (S) variant sees it get an electrically operated sunroof. 

    What else can you buy?

    Despite their close pricing, the Altroz XM and XM (S) have quite a few rivals in terms of the pricing game. For the price of the XM variant, you can have the Toyota Glanza in the E trim and the Maruti Wagon R in the VXI CNG variant. 

    Tata Altroz Right Front Three Quarter

    In the price bracket of the higher-priced XM (S) variant, there are quite a few options. You can have the Maruti Baleno in the Delta MT variant, Hyundai Exter S(O) MT, Maruti Dzire VXi and finally the fully loaded Wagon R ZXi+ AMT. Over all these cars, it has the advantage of an electrically operated sunroof. Strangely enough, there’s no variant of the Hyundai i20 priced close enough to these versions of the Altroz. 

    Engine and specifications

    Engine Bay

    These two variants will only be offered with Tata’s 1.2-litre petrol engine producing 87bhp/115Nm and mated to a five-speed manual. This engine has the option of a seven-speed DCT but is only offered on higher-spec variants.   

    Tata Altroz
    Tata Altroz
    Rs. 6.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
