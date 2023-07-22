CarWale
    Kia Seltos facelift review to go live in less than 24 hours!

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    309 Views
    Kia Seltos facelift review to go live in less than 24 hours!

    - Head to CarWale's Youtube and website tomorrow at 10 am 

    - We have driven turbo-petrol and diesel variants

    The Seltos facelift with its refreshed styling, updated powertrains, and new features has surely upped the ante in the competitive mid-size SUV segment. With prices starting at Rs. 10.90 lakh (ex-showroom), the 2023 Seltos can be had in a total of 18 variants and three powertrains options. 

    Less than 24 hours remain for Seltos facelift drive review

    Left Side View

    We have driven two variants of the Seltos - the turbo petrol and diesel versions. While our opinions are embargoed till 10 am tomorrow, we are sure that you can wait for the next few hours to know our driving impressions of this SUV. 

    2023 Seltos engine options

    Before you read our review, here are some quick facts about the engine of the new Seltos. The 1.4-litre turbo petrol has been swapped for a new and potent 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine that generates 158bhp and 253Nm of peak torque. It can be had with a seven-speed dua- clutch transmission or a six-speed iMT (clutchless manual transmission).

    Engine Shot

    Meanwhile, the 1.5-litre diesel motor puts out 113bhp and 250Nm of torque and is coupled with an iMT and a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine has also been carried over but is limited only to the Tech Line trim. 

    New Seltos features

    Broadly, the Seltos is offered in Tech Line, GT Line, and X Line trims. While you can know the variant-wise features here, we can tell you that the notable features of the updated model include a panoramic sunroof, a dual-zone climate control, a twin-screen display, and 17 level 2 ADAS features. 

    Kia Seltos Image
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Kia Seltos Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 12.98 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 13.51 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 12.78 Lakh
    PuneRs. 12.98 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 13.50 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 12.09 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 13.30 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 12.74 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 12.07 Lakh

