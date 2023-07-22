CarWale
    Kia looking at the next-generation Carnival for India in 2024

    Desirazu Venkat

    Kia looking at the next-generation Carnival for India in 2024

    - Showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo in January 

    - Expected to be offered with diesel power only 

    2024 launch for the new Carnival

    At the 2023 Auto Expo, Kia showcased the next-generation Carnival for the Indian market. They had dubbed it the KA4 at the motor show and kept mum on using the Carnival name but we know that it going to be called by that name. 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Now the automaker has hinted that they are looking at a 2024 date for an India launch of their largest three-row vehicle. They have also said that based on the popularity that the current generation car had, even though it had been off the market for a while now, they would consider a higher level of localisation for the vehicle ahead of its market arrival.

    New-generation Kia Carnival

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    The car showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo had an SUV-like design with multiple rows of seating and a boosted feature list as compared to the already luxurious outgoing generation. The updated list includes the likes of redesigned dashboards, new luxury features and ADAS as a part of the package. The new Carnival is also longer in overall length and wheelbase over the outgoing model making it even roomier. 

    New-generation Kia Carnival engine options 

    The new-generation Carnival is expected to continue with the 2.2-litre diesel producing 200bhp/400Nm and mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. 

    New-generation Kia Carnival rivals and pricing 

    Front View

    This Kia Carnival will take on the likes of the Toyota Hycross, Maruti Invicto, Jeep Meridian, Skoda Kodiaq and MG Gloster. It is expected to be priced around Rs 40 lakh to Rs 45 lakh.  

       

    Kia KA4 (Carnival) Image
    Kia KA4 (Carnival)
    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
