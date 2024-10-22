CarWale
    New Mercedes-Benz AMG G 63 launched in India at Rs. 3.6 crore

    Haji Chakralwale

    -First batch consisting of over 120 units already reserved

    -Bookings are open for the Q3 2025

    Mercedes-Benz India has revealed the prices of the all-new AMG G 63 SUV in the country. The iconic model is available at a starting ex-showroom cost of Rs. 3.6 crore. Notably, the first batch of the new AMG G 63 consisting of over 120 units has already been reserved.

    Mechanically, the new G 63 gets a bi-turbo 4.0-litre V8 engine aided by a 48V mild hybrid system. In this state of tune, the SUV is rated to produce 577bhp and 850Nm of peak torque. Then, there’s a nine-speed torque converter gearbox with AMG Performance 4MATIC as standard. Furthermore, it also comes equipped with Race Start as part of the AMG performance package, which enables the SUV to achieve a top speed of 240kmph. With this performance, the AMG G 63 can sprint from zero to 100kmph in just 4.3 seconds. Also, for the first time, Launch Control is being offered with the SUV.

    The new AMG G 63 can be had with 29 exterior paint schemes with over 31 upholstery options. As for the features, the SUV comes loaded with a large 12.3-inch driver’s display, infotainment system that runs on the latest MBUX NTG7 software, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, USB Type-C charging ports, Burmester-sourced 18 speakers with 3D surround system, ADAS, 360-degree camera, and augment reality-based navigation system.

