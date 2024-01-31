Mercedes-Benz Concept EQG showcased in India

The production version will be launched in India

The concept was unveiled in 2021

Taking us by surprise ahead of its public debut at the Bharat Mobility Show 2024, the Mercedes-Benz EQG concept has been officially unveiled in India and is now also officially confirmed for an India launch once the production version is ready.

The Concept EQG as the name suggests is the future of Mercedes’ iconic G-Wagon but with an electric power plant. It retains the boxy silhouette of the SUV but with modern touches like the LED grille, full LED headlamps and taller wheels. The spare tyre at the back has been replaced with space to store your charging cables and is now rectangular.

The cabin has all the signs of the G-Class but with a newer design. This includes dual digital displays, a stacked centre console and round air vents. You get an elevated stance and superb visibility all around thanks to the large glass house.

Officially, Mercedes has kept mum on the motors and batteries but we know that it will get individual motors on each wheel on both axles giving it four-wheel drive, articulation and tank turn ability. It’s expected to have a range of 500km.