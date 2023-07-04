Kia Seltos facelift unveiled in India- Live updates

The Kia Seltos facelift has been officially unveiled. Bookings will open on 14 July from 12.00 am and it will be offered in three trim levels across eight colours and three engine options.

The Kia Seltos will be offered with 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre diesel and a new 1.5-litre GDi turbo petrol. All engines get two-pedal option with three-pedal transmission options available for the 1.5-litre petrol and diesel.

Bookings for the updated Kia Seltos will open from 14 July for all. Existing Seltos owners will get K-Code priority booking from 12.00 am to 11.59 pm of 14 July.

The Kia Seltos will be offered in three trim levels. The HT Line, the GT line and the X-line.

The updated Kia Seltos will be offered in eight colours including two dual tone schemes and the X-Line specific matte paint scheme.

The updated Kia Seltos gets a new one-piece dashboard with a new full digital HD instrument cluster.

Priority bookings and deliveries for existing Seltos customers who upgrade to the new car.

The Kia Seltos facelift will get ADAS as a part of the package. This is level-2 ADAS with active and passive safety features.

The first look at the face of the updated Seltos. The new headlamps and grille are the most significant update for the car on the face.

Here is our first glimpse of the new Seltos for India. The car was developed as a global product but with India as one of the primary markets. In fact, 1 in 4 Kia models sold around the world is a Seltos SUV!

Kia India is aiming to expand its facilities to over 600+ touchpoints by 2028.

Big news! Kia has announced an India-specific and inspired RV that will arrive in 2025 in both EV and ICE guise

Today marks the start of Kia 2.0. This is the South Korean automaker's new plan for India and involves a push on four fronts.

The official unveiling has begun with Mr Tae-Jin Park, MD and CEO of Kia India addressing the gathering.