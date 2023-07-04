CarWale
    Kia Seltos facelift unveiled in India- Live updates

    Authors Image

    CarWale Team

    Seltos unveiled!

    Kia Seltos Facelift Right Front Three Quarter

    The Kia Seltos facelift has been officially unveiled. Bookings will open on 14 July from 12.00 am and it will be offered in three trim levels across eight colours and three engine options. 

    Engine options

    Kia Seltos Facelift Engine Shot

    The Kia Seltos will be offered with 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre diesel and a new 1.5-litre GDi turbo petrol. All engines get two-pedal option with three-pedal transmission options available for the 1.5-litre petrol and diesel.  

    Bookings to open

    Bookings for the updated Kia Seltos will open from 14 July for all. Existing Seltos owners will get K-Code priority booking from 12.00 am to 11.59 pm of 14 July. 

    Kia Seltos trims

    Kia Seltos Facelift Right Front Three Quarter

    The Kia Seltos will be offered in three trim levels. The HT Line, the GT line and the X-line. 

    Colours

    Kia Seltos Facelift Left Side View

    The updated Kia Seltos will be offered in eight colours including two dual tone schemes and the X-Line specific matte paint scheme. 

    New digital cluster

    Kia Seltos Facelift Dashboard

    The updated Kia Seltos gets a new one-piece dashboard with a new full digital HD instrument cluster. 

    K-Code

    Kia Seltos Facelift Right Front Three Quarter

    Priority bookings and deliveries for existing Seltos customers who upgrade to the new car. 

    ADAS for the Seltos

    Kia Seltos Facelift Car Roof

    The Kia Seltos facelift will get ADAS as a part of the package. This is level-2 ADAS with active and passive safety features. 

    A new face

    Kia Seltos Facelift Front View

    The first look at the face of the updated Seltos. The new headlamps and grille are the most significant update for the car on the face. 

    First glimpse

    Kia Seltos Facelift Front View

    Here is our first glimpse of the new Seltos for India. The car was developed as a global product but with India as one of the primary markets. In fact, 1 in 4 Kia models sold around the world is a Seltos SUV!

    New showrooms

    Kia Seltos Facelift Front View

    Kia India is aiming to expand its facilities to over 600+ touchpoints by 2028. 

    New vehicle for India

    Kia Seltos Facelift Front View

    Big news! Kia has announced an India-specific and inspired RV that will arrive in 2025 in both EV and ICE guise

    Kia 2.0

    Kia Seltos Facelift Front View

    Today marks the start of Kia 2.0. This is the South Korean automaker's new plan for India and involves a push on four fronts. 

    Kia Seltos Facelift Front View

    Start of proceedings

    Kia Seltos Facelift Front View

    The official unveiling has begun with Mr Tae-Jin Park, MD and CEO of Kia India addressing the gathering. 

    Seltos unveil

    Kia Seltos Facelift Right Side View

    We are live at the unveiling of the Kia Seltos facelift for the Indian market. The proceedings will start at 12.00 pm IST and we will bring you each and every detail of the car as it is revealed!

    Kia Seltos Facelift
    Rs. 11.00 - 19.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
