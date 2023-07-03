CarWale
    Kia Seltos facelift to debut in India tomorrow

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - The Seltos facelift has been partially revealed via teasers

    - Launch and price announcement likely in August 2023

    2023 Kia Seltos bookings and launch details

    Select Kia dealers have already begun accepting unofficial bookings for the Seltos facelift, whereas official bookings are expected to begin tomorrow. The carmaker has not revealed the launch date, although it could take place sometime next month.

    Upcoming Seltos exterior design

    Kia Seltos Facelift Rear View

    On the outside, the facelifted Kia Seltos will get a new grille, new LED DRLs, redesigned front and rear bumpers, new dual-tone alloy wheels, faux skid plates, dual exhaust tips at the rear, an integrated spoiler, a shark-fin antenna, and new roof rails. Also up for offer will be new LED tail lights and an LED light bar on the boot lid.

    New Kia Seltos facelift interior and features

    Kia Seltos Facelift Dashboard

    In terms of feature highlights, the 2023 Seltos could get an all-black or a dual-tone beige and black theme, a new fully digital instrument console, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, a 360-degree camera, and an ADAS suite.

    Facelifted Seltos engine and specifications

    The new Seltos facelift is likely to carry over the same 1.5-litre, NA petrol engine and 1.5-litre diesel engine with the respective transmission options from the outgoing model. Apart from these, a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol motor could also arrive in tow, paired with a six-speed iMT unit or a seven-speed DCT unit.

    Kia Seltos Facelift Image
    Kia Seltos Facelift
    Rs. 11.00 - 19.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Kia Seltos base HTE variant spotted ahead of official unveil

