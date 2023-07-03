Kia Seltos base HTE variant spotted ahead of official unveil

- To be unveiled in India tomorrow

- Will be offered with three engine options

As Kia India gears up to unveil the Seltos facelift tomorrow, spy pictures of the production-spec version have surfaced online. This time around, the base HTE variant has been spotted at a dealer’s stockyard.

Seltos HTE variant features

As seen in the pictures, the entry-level variant of the SUV misses out on an infotainment system. Instead, Kia has equipped this variant with adjustable steering with mounted controls, a manual air conditioner, and power windows.

Features of Seltos facelift top-spec variants

The higher variants of the Seltos will come loaded with a fully digital driver’s display, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, and ADAS features.

Seltos facelift engine options

The new Seltos will be powered by BS6 Phase 2-compliant engines. It will get 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre diesel, and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engines. All powertrains will be offered with manual and automatic gearboxes.

Image Source