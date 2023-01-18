Maruti Suzuki recalls 17,362 cars to fix faulty airbag units

- Models affected are Alto K10, S-Presso, Eeco, Breeza, Baleno, and Grand Vitara

India’s leading car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki, has recalled 17,362 cars to rectify a possible defect in the airbag controller unit. The car manufactured from 8 December 2022 to 12 January 2023 could have a faulty airbag controller unit. The models affected are Alto K10, S-Presso, Eeco, Brezza, Baleno, and Grand Vitara.

The brand stated that the defect could result in the non-deployment of the airbags and seat belt pretensioners in the event of a crash. It has also warned customers to not use the suspected cars until the problem is rectified.

Maruti Suzuki said, “The recall is being undertaken to inspect and replace Airbag Controller (“affected part”), free of cost, if required in these vehicles. It is suspected that there is a possible defect in the affected part, which in rare case might result in non-deployment of the airbags and seat belt pretensioners, in the event of a vehicle crash.”