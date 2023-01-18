CarWale

    Maruti Suzuki recalls 17,362 cars to fix faulty airbag units

    Authors Image

    Pawan Mudaliar

    162 Views
    Maruti Suzuki recalls 17,362 cars to fix faulty airbag units

    - Models affected are Alto K10, S-Presso, Eeco, Breeza, Baleno, and Grand Vitara

    - Suspected models are manufactured between 8 December 2022 to 12 January 2023

    India’s leading car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki, has recalled 17,362 cars to rectify a possible defect in the airbag controller unit. The car manufactured from 8 December 2022 to 12 January 2023 could have a faulty airbag controller unit. The models affected are Alto K10, S-Presso, Eeco, Brezza, Baleno, and Grand Vitara.

    The brand stated that the defect could result in the non-deployment of the airbags and seat belt pretensioners in the event of a crash. It has also warned customers to not use the suspected cars until the problem is rectified. 

    Maruti Suzuki said, “The recall is being undertaken to inspect and replace Airbag Controller (“affected part”), free of cost, if required in these vehicles. It is suspected that there is a possible defect in the affected part, which in rare case might result in non-deployment of the airbags and seat belt pretensioners, in the event of a vehicle crash.”

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Citroen E-C3 to be launched next month; bookings open on 22 January

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team05 Sep 2019
    6050 Views
    32 Likes
    Five labours of the Maruti Suzuki Swift...
    youtube-icon
    Five labours of the Maruti Suzuki Swift...
    ByCarWale Team21 Jun 2018
    17166 Views
    60 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    ₹ 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    ₹ 12.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 13.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio Classic

    Mahindra Scorpio Classic

    ₹ 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.64 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    ₹ 10.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Fortuner

    Toyota Fortuner

    ₹ 32.58 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    MG Hector

    MG Hector

    ₹ 14.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th JAN
    View All SUV Cars
    BMW X7

    BMW X7

    ₹ 1.22 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    17th JAN
    Mahindra XUV400

    Mahindra XUV400

    ₹ 15.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    16th JAN
    MG Hector Plus

    MG Hector Plus

    ₹ 17.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th JAN
    MG Hector

    MG Hector

    ₹ 14.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th JAN
    Hyundai Ioniq 5

    Hyundai Ioniq 5

    ₹ 44.95 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th JAN
    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

    ₹ 57.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10th JAN
    BMW i7

    BMW i7

    ₹ 1.95 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    7th JAN
    BMW 7 Series

    BMW 7 Series

    ₹ 1.70 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    7th JAN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai Aura 2023

    Hyundai Aura 2023

    ₹ 7.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Kia Seltos Facelift

    Kia Seltos Facelift

    ₹ 11.00 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Harrier EV

    Tata Harrier EV

    ₹ 22.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Curvv ICE

    Tata Curvv ICE

    ₹ 15.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Harrier Facelift

    Tata Harrier Facelift

    ₹ 15.00 - 22.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Safari Facelift

    Tata Safari Facelift

    ₹ 16.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Skoda Enyaq

    Skoda Enyaq

    ₹ 50.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Citroen E-C3

    Citroen E-C3

    ₹ 9.00 - 13.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    ₹ 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.91 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 12.28 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 12.97 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 12.05 Lakh
    Pune₹ 12.46 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 12.96 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 11.60 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 12.76 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 11.55 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 11.59 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team05 Sep 2019
    6050 Views
    32 Likes
    Five labours of the Maruti Suzuki Swift...
    youtube-icon
    Five labours of the Maruti Suzuki Swift...
    ByCarWale Team21 Jun 2018
    17166 Views
    60 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Maruti Suzuki recalls 17,362 cars to fix faulty airbag units