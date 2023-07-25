Honda Elevate: Expectations before driving this Creta-rival

Honda will be launching its contender in the highly celebrated C-SUV segment in a better late-than-never fashion. It is called the Elevate and this Creta rival has a big task at hand. Although the market launch is set for September, we will be driving it soon. So, here are all our expectations from the Honda Elevate.

City-based SUV

Sharing its underpinnings with the current-gen City, the Elevate is a homegrown SUV for India. When the fifth-gen City came out two years ago, it ticked all the right boxes as a sedan to take on the SUV-dominated market. And like the City, we think the Elevate should find a good footing when it takes the roads. Its SUV body style should work in its favour and buyers, who otherwise refrained from the City, should find the Elevate appealing.

Appearance

Now in terms of dimension figures, the Elevate doesn’t disappoint. It goes toe-to-toe with its rivals and its design elements follow a typical Honda approach – safe and sober. It isn’t loud and flamboyant to look at, and that will please the Honda purists – especially those who are moving up from other Honda products like the Jazz, Amaze or the older City.

Will the cabin feel like the City?

You might find some new elements inside the Elevate, like the floating touchscreen. But to us, the cabin looks like something we could have seen in the City facelift, that is, if there was a City facelift. We also expect the fit-finish and quality of materials in the Elevate cabin to be the same as what we see in the current City. Also, the seats are expected to offer good support because they are the same as the ones in the City and immensely comfortable in our opinion.

Space and practicality

We know the City offers loads of space, and the same will hold for the Elevate. A taller stance and more cabin space should be a big upside for the buyers. Even the boot space of 458 litres is yards ahead of its rivals. We wish Honda brought their much loved ‘magic seats’ with the Elevate though.

Powertrain

Honda India will be offering just one powertrain option with the Elevate for now. It would be the familiar 1.5-litre, iVtec, four-cylinder petrol engine, which makes 119bhp and 145Nm. There are no diesel and strong hybrid options for Elevate. But Honda has gone many years without offering what the competition offered, and can they do that again after many years? Especially when the competition and market dynamics have changed? It is something that remains to be seen. But in terms of performance and dynamics, we expect the Elevate to be easy and comfortable to drive. Not the most exciting, but should be just adequate for what it’s asked to do. Because the way it drives will decide a major chunk of the Elevate's success in India.

Make or break for Honda?

Undoubtedly, the Elevate is an important product for Honda. It comes after many rumours of the Japanese carmaker shutting shop in India. But with the Elevate, their faith could turn for the better. Instead of going bonkers promising more and unreasonable offerings or new low-volume products, Honda is taking a sensible route and capitalising on what they do best – offering sensible, no-fuss products that buyers want while reestablishing themselves.

Prices are usually a crucial factor, especially in the segment Honda is entering, knowing Honda’s position and public perception, pricing will play a crucial factor for the Elevate. Lastly, the competition for the Elevate is fierce – seven alternative SUVs! Will it be a worthy alternative to them? We’ll find out soon. Stay tuned to CarWale.