How different is Maruti Suzuki Invicto from Toyota Innova Hycross?

Earlier this month, Maruti Suzuki launched the Invicto MPV in India at a starting price of Rs. 24.79 lakh. It is offered in two variants, namely, Zeta Plus and Alpha Plus. Although Maruti’s premium MPV is based on the Toyota Innova Hycross, it is more affordable than its Hycross variants. In this article, we will break down how the Indian automaker managed to undercut the Innova Hycross prices.

Maruti Invicto and Toyota Hycross prices compared

The Invicto can be had in two variants Zeta Plus and Alpha Plus. Out of which, the Zeta Plus gets a seven- and eight-seater option. The Zeta Plus trim is based on the VX version of the Hycross. Meanwhile, the top-spec Alpha Plus variant of the Invicto is an alternative to the Hycross ZX trim.

Maruti Invicto variants Prices, ex-showroom Toyota Hycross variants Prices, ex-showroom Difference Zeta Plus – 7 seater Rs. 24.79 lakh VX – 7 seater Rs. 25.30 lakh Rs. 51,000 Zeta Plus – 8 seater Rs. 24.84 lakh VX – 8 seater Rs. 25.35 lakh Rs. 51,000 Alpha Plus – 7 seater Rs. 28.42 lakh ZX – 7 seater Rs. 29.62 lakh Rs. 1,20,000 - - ZX (O) – 7 seater Rs. 30.26 lakh -

Invicto Zeta Plus Vs Hycross VX; features compared

Starting with the base-spec, the Zeta Plus variant costs Rs. 51,000 less than the VX trim. The Invicto misses out on features like a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, automatic IRVM, TMPS, rear defogger, and welcome lights on ORVMs. However, unlike the Hycross, the Invicto gets six airbags as standard across the range.

Invicto Alpha Plus Vs Hycross ZX; features compared

As for the top-spec Alpha Plus variant of the Invicto, it gets a six-speaker music setup, rear armrest, and 17-inch alloy wheels. Meanwhile, the Hycross ZX variant is equipped with a nine-speaker JBL-sourced music system, ottoman-powered rear seats with adjustable armrest, and 18-inch alloy wheels.

Exterior and interior changes

In terms of changes on the outside, the Invicto stands out with its revised grille, front and rear bumpers, signature Nexa three-block LED headlamps and wraparound LED tail lights, and new alloy wheel design.

Inside the cabin, the overall layout of the dashboard remains unchanged. However, the Invicto gets an all-black interior theme compared to Hycross’s dual-tone black and brown upholstery. Meanwhile, with the Invicto, the silver and chrome highlights on the interior are replaced by champagne gold accents.

Engine and specifications

The Toyota Innova Hycross is offered with petrol and strong hybrid powertrains. Whereas, the Invicto can only be had with a strong hybrid setup. The 2.0-litre petrol engine is coupled with a hybrid motor. In this state of tune, the engine produces a combined power output of 184bhp while being paired with an e-CVT unit.