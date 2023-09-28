Hyundai i20 N Line facelift colour and variant options detailed

- 2023 i20 N Line prices in India start at Rs. 9.99 lakh

- Now gets a six-speed manual transmission

Hyundai India launched the facelifted i20 N Line in the country last week, with prices starting at Rs. 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is available in two variants and seven colours, details of which we will now take a closer look at.

The 2023 Hyundai i20 N Line is offered in seven colours. The mono tone options include Abyss Black, Starry Night, Thunder Blue, Titan Grey, and Atlas White, while the dual-tone paints include Thunder Blue and Atlas White, each with an Abyss Black roof. In terms of variants, customers can choose between N6 and N8.

Under the hood, the updated i20 N Line is powered by a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that develops 118bhp and 172Nm of torque, sending power to the front wheels via a seven-speed DCT unit. The iMT unit, offered with the outgoing version, has been replaced by a six-speed manual gearbox.

Changes to the new i20 N Line facelift over the previous version include full LED headlamps, revised rear bumper, new alloy wheel design, Bose-sourced seven-speaker music system, OTA updates, Type-C charging port, and BlueLink connected car technology.