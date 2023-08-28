CarWale
    Toyota Rumion launched; prices in India start at Rs. 10.29 lakh

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Toyota Rumion launched; prices in India start at Rs. 10.29 lakh

    - Rumion is available in five colours and three variants

    - Also offered in a CNG trim

    New Rumion starting price, variant details, and colour options

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has introduced the Rumion MPV in India, with prices starting at Rs. 10.29 lakh (ex-showroom). The model, which is a badge-engineered version of the Maruti Ertiga, is available in three variants across five colours. Bookings of the MPV are open for Rs. 11,000.

    Toyota Rumion exterior design

    Toyota Rumion Left Front Three Quarter

    On the outside, the new Rumion gets a new grille inspired by the previous iteration of the Innova Crysta, projector headlamps, dual-tone alloy wheels, chrome inserts all around, and vertically stacked LED taillights.

    2023 Rumion interior and features

    Toyota Rumion Dashboard

    The interiors of the Rumion come equipped with features like six airbags, cruise control, Toyota i-Connect technology, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, automatic climate control, and a height-adjustable driver seat.

    Upcoming Toyota Rumion engine and specifications

    Toyota Rumion Left Rear Three Quarter

    The Rumion is powered by a 1.5-litre, NA petrol motor mated with a five-speed manual transmission and a six-speed automatic gearbox. In petrol mode, the model develops 102bhp and 137Nm of torque, while the CNG version generates 87bhp and 121Nm of torque. The mileage of all the variants have been revealed, and they are now live on our website.

    Rumion prices in India

    The following are the variant-wise prices of the Rumion (ex-showroom):

    VariantPrices
    S MT (Petrol)Rs. 10.29 lakh
    S AT (Petrol)Rs. 11.89 lakh
    G MT (Petrol)Rs. 11.45 lakh
    V MT (Petrol)Rs. 12.18 lakh
    V AT (Petrol)Rs. 13.68 lakh
    S MT (CNG)Rs. 11.24 lakh
    Toyota Rumion
    Rs. 10.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
