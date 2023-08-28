Hyundai Venue Knight Edition vs. Kia Sonet X-Line – Spec comparison

Introduction

The Hyundai Venue Knight Edition is the latest addition to the automaker’s lineup. After the Creta, this is the second SUV from the brand to get the Knight Edition, and it is available in three variants across two powertrain options. In this article, we put the special edition of the Venue against the Kia Sonet X-Line and see how these two SUVs fare against each other in their respective segments. We will compare them in terms of design, interior and features, engine and powertrain, and pricing.

Exterior

In terms of styling, the special edition of the Venue sports a black front grille with the Hyundai logo, black painted roof rails with brass inserts, black alloy wheels with red front brake callipers, body-coloured door handles, and a ‘Knight’ badge. Customers can choose the special edition of the SUV from four monotone and one dual-tone colour option. The monotone shades include Abyss Black, Atlas White, Titan Gray, and Fiery Red. Meanwhile, the dual-tone colour includes Fiery Red with Abyss Black.

In comparison, to differentiate the X-Line variant from the standard variant, Kia has painted the car in a unique Matte Graphite exterior hue. Apart from this, the manufacturer has blacked out all the chrome elements including its signature tiger-nose grille. It now gets an ‘X-Line’ badge on the tailgate which helps it stand out in a crowd.

Interior

Moving on to the cabin, the Hyundai SUV gets a complete black interior with brass-coloured inserts, black seat upholstery with brass-coloured highlights, a dashcam with dual cameras, sporty metal pedals, ECM IRVMs, and 3D floor mats.

Meanwhile, the cabin of the Kia Sonet X-Line comes wrapped in a dual-tone scheme called Splendid Sage. It gets fully black with orange stitching on the steering wheel, door pads, and gear lever. It also sports black upholstery with orange piping around the edge along with an ‘X-Line’ badge. In terms of features, the model comes loaded with a touchscreen infotainment screen, 360-degree camera, ambient lighting, climate control, rear armrest with cup holders, rear AC vents, and TPMS.

Engine and specifications

The Knight Edition of the Venue is offered in two engine options — a 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. The former can be had in S(O) and SX variants with manual transmission while the latter is solely offered in the SX(O) variant across manual and automatic transmissions.

The Kia Sonet X-Line, on the other hand, can be had in two engine options – a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The former is tuned to produce 118bhp and 172Nm of torque and is mated to a seven-speed DCT while the latter belts out 113bhp and 250Nm of torque and comes paired with a six-speed torque converter. Both get paddle shifters as a part of the X-Line package.

Price

The following are the variant-wise prices of the Hyundai Venue Knight Edition and the Kia Sonet X-Line:

Engine Variants Ex-showroom prices Hyundai Venue Knight Edition 1.2-litre NA petrol S(O) MT Rs. 9,99,990 SX MT Rs. 11,25,700 SX MT dual-tone Rs. 11,40,700 Hyundai Venue Knight Edition 1.0-litre turbo-petrol SX(O) MT Rs. 12,65,100 SX(O) MT dual tone Rs. 12,80,100 SX(O) DCT Rs. 13,33,100 SX(O) DCT dual tone Rs. 13,48,100