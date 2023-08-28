Renault opens five showrooms in one week across India

- Three new showrooms in Chhattisgarh

Renault India has expanded its dealership and service centre network in India by inaugurating five new showrooms in one week. These new state-of-the-art dealerships are located in Chhattisgarh and Goa.

New showrooms of Renault India

The French automaker has opened three facilities in Bilaspur, Ambikapur, and Korba in the state of Chhattisgarh. Meanwhile, in Goa, the showrooms are located in Panjim and Margao. With this, Renault India now has more than 450 sales and 500 service touchpoints across India. Moreover, there are over 230 ‘Workshop on Wheels’ accessible to Renault car owners nationwide.

Official statement on the inauguration of new touchpoints

Commenting on the occasion, Sudhir Malhotra, Vice President, Sales Marketing, Renault India Private Limited (RIPL), said, “The inauguration of these five new dealerships and workshops is a significant testament to our enduring commitment to bringing Renault’s products and services closer to our customers. These new facilities exemplify our dedication to offering the best-in-class customer experiences, and they reflect our ongoing efforts to cater to the evolving needs and aspirations of our customers.”