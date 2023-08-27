CarWale
    Honda Elevate V variant arrives at dealership

    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    1,468 Views
    Honda Elevate V variant arrives at dealership

    - To be launched in India on 4 September, 2023

    - Powered by a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine

    Honda India will foray into the mid-size SUV segment with its upcoming Elevate SUV. The prices of the SUV will be announced on 4 September, 2023 in India. It can be had with a single powertrain option across four variants – SV, V, VX, and ZX. Ahead of the official launch, the V variant has been spotted at a dealership.

    Honda Elevate V variant exterior details

    Honda Elevate Left Front Three Quarter

    As seen in the picture, the second-to-base V variant of the Elevate is finished in the Lunar Silver exterior paint. On the outside, the V variant misses out on alloy wheels, fog lamps, roof rails, and a rear wiper. Notably, the exterior highlights include LED headlamps, LED DRLs, shark-fin antenna, electrically adjustable ORVMs with turn indicators, body-coloured door handles, and LED taillights. 

    Feature list of the Elevate V variant

    Honda Elevate Dashboard

    In terms of features, the Elevate V variant comes loaded with an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, rear-view camera, parking sensors, and steering-mounted controls. Also on offer are features such as an engine start/stop button, automatic climate control, 60:40 split rear seats, rear defogger, and dual airbags.

    Powertrain and specifications of Honda Elevate

    Honda Elevate Left Rear Three Quarter

    Under the hood, the Elevate SUV can be had with a sole 1.5-litre NA petrol engine mated to a six-speed manual and a CVT unit. The motor is tuned to produce 119bhp and 145Nm of peak torque with an ARAI-claimed mileage of up to 16.92kmpl.

