Hyundai UK announces prices and specs for i20 facelift

- Prices from £20,770 (Rs 21.57 lakh)

- Refreshed design and new tech

Hyundai UK has revealed the prices and specs for the new i20 which has been updated in terms of design, color options, and technology. This new model will come to India, although a timeline for the same remains unknown at the moment.

Hyundai i20 facelift design

Starting with the design, it gets a redesigned front with minor but noticeable updates. Up-front, it gets a redesigned bumper with a new triangular insert on either side. The grille and air dam of the model has undergone minor revisions, and the Hyundai logo has been moved from the grille to the lower section of the bonnet. The side profile benefits from a new set of 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. Lower variants of the model, meanwhile, will get 16-inch units.

In terms of colors, it gets new options including Lumen Grey, Meta Blue Pearl, and the one you see in the images here, Lime Metallic. The rear features a redesigned bumper and a restyled taillight design featuring a dynamic light signature. The new i20 has a 352-litre boot with the rear seats up and 1,165-litres with the rear seats folded down.

Hyundai i20 facelift features

The new i20 comes equipped as standard with the latest connectivity features including USB type-C and over-the-air map updates for the 10.25-inch touchscreen navigation system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Certain versions also get forward collision avoidance assist, lane follow assist, rear cross-traffic collision assist, and blind-spot collision avoidance assist.

Hyundai i20 facelift engine options

The new i20 offers a more simplified powertrain lineup, with all models available with the turbocharged, 3-cylinder, 100bhp engine and a choice of 6-speed manual or 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. In a range realignment, the new i20’s range now starts with the Advance at £20,770 (Rs 21.57 lakh) for the Advance 1.0 T-GDi 100PS 6MT. Meanwhile, the most expensive version comes in the form of the Ultimate 1.0 T-GDi 7-speed DCT priced at £25,320 (Rs 26.29 lakh).