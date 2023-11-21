Volkswagen Taigun Sound Edition launched in India at Rs. 16.33 lakh

Available in limited numbers

Gets four exterior colour options

Volkswagen India has announced the prices of a new special ‘Sound Edition’ of the Taigun SUV in India. This new limited edition is based on the Topline variant at a starting price of Rs. 16.33 lakh (ex-showroom).

On the outside, the Sound Edition of the Taigun SUV is available in four colours, namely, Carbon Steel Grey, Lava Red, Rising Blue, and Wild Cherry Red, with contrasting white roof and ORVMs. Moreover, it sets itself apart from the standard variants with ‘Sound Edition’ badging and graphics on C-pillars.

As for the features, the Taigun Sound Edition, apart from the standard features, gets powered front-row seats and a seven-speaker setup with a sub-woofer and an amplifier.

Mechanically, the Taigun Sound Edition can be had with a 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine only. This motor is tuned to produce 115bhp and 175Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties are handled by a six-speed manual and an automatic torque converter unit.

Listed below are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the new Volkswagen Taigun Sound Edition:

Taigun Sound Edition Topline MT - Rs. 16.33 lakh

Taigun Sound Edition Topline AT - Rs. 17.90 lakh