    Volkswagen Taigun Sound Edition launched in India at Rs. 16.33 lakh

    Volkswagen Taigun Sound Edition launched in India at Rs. 16.33 lakh
    • Available in limited numbers
    • Gets four exterior colour options

    Volkswagen India has announced the prices of a new special ‘Sound Edition’ of the Taigun SUV in India. This new limited edition is based on the Topline variant at a starting price of Rs. 16.33 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Volkswagen Taigun Big Grab Handles at A-Pillars

    On the outside, the Sound Edition of the Taigun SUV is available in four colours, namely, Carbon Steel Grey, Lava Red, Rising Blue, and Wild Cherry Red, with contrasting white roof and ORVMs. Moreover, it sets itself apart from the standard variants with ‘Sound Edition’ badging and graphics on C-pillars.

    As for the features, the Taigun Sound Edition, apart from the standard features, gets powered front-row seats and a seven-speaker setup with a sub-woofer and an amplifier.

    Volkswagen Taigun Right Side View

    Mechanically, the Taigun Sound Edition can be had with a 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine only. This motor is tuned to produce 115bhp and 175Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties are handled by a six-speed manual and an automatic torque converter unit.

    Listed below are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the new Volkswagen Taigun Sound Edition:

    Taigun Sound Edition Topline MT - Rs. 16.33 lakh

    Taigun Sound Edition Topline AT - Rs. 17.90 lakh

    Volkswagen Taigun Image
    Volkswagen Taigun
    Rs. 11.62 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
     Previous 
    Volkswagen Virtus Sound Edition launched; priced at Rs. 15.52 lakh
     Next 
    New Hyundai Tucson facelift breaks cover globally

