Hyundai Creta facelift launched in India: What else can you buy?

The Hyundai Creta facelift has been launched in India with a starting price of Rs 11.00 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available across three powertrain options with five trim levels and seven colour options. This is a mid-life update for the SUV and sees it get new features, a new turbo petrol engine and revised exterior styling. We have looked at the variant-wise breakup and of course, driven the car and now here is what you can buy for the price of each variant of the new Creta.

Hyundai Creta 1.5 Petrol MT (Rs 11.00 lakh-Rs 17.23)

This is the entry-level variant for the Creta range with a price of Rs 11 lakh. It has the maximum number of variants in the Creta range and for its price, these are the most significant options on offer.

E

Kia Sonet HTK+ Turbo

Kia Seltos HT E MT

EX

Kia Seltos HT E Diesel

Maruti Grand Vitara Delta Smart Hybrid

S

Kia Seltos HTK+ petrol MT

Honda Elevate V CVT

SX

Kia Sonet HTX diesel iMT

Kia Seltos HTX petrol MT

Maruti Grand Vitara Alpha Smart Hybrid

SX Tech

Kia Sonet HTX+ Turbo

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder V Neo

SX (O)

Kia Sonet GTX DCT

Kia Sonet HTX diesel iMT

Maruti Grand Vitara Alpha DT Smart Hybrid

Hyundai Creta 1.5 Petrol AT (Rs 15.82 lakh-Rs 18.39)

The petrol AT in question is a CVT mated to the 1.5-litre petrol engine. For this price range, you can have the following.

Petrol AT

S (O)

No rivals

SX Tech

No rivals

SX (O)

Kia Seltos HTX+ p iMT DT (18.50)

Maruti Grand Vitara DT Intelligent CVT (18.42)

Kia Seltos HTX+ D iMT DT (18.50)

Toyota Urban cruiser Hyryder G Hybrid (18.69)

Hyundai Creta 1.5 diesel MT/AT

The diesel Hyundai Creta is powered by a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine producing 114bhp/250Nm and mated to a six-speed MT/AT.

E MT

Kia Sonet HTK diesel iMT

EX

Kia Sonet HTK+ diesel iMT

Kia Seltos HTK D MT

S

Kia Sonet HTX DCT

Kia Sonet HTK+ diesel iMT

S (O) MT

No rivals

S (O) AT

Kia Seltos GTX DCT

MG Hector Shine CVT

SX (O) MT

Maruti Grand Vitara DT Intelligent CVT

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Intelligent Hybrid

SX (O) AT

Maruti Grand Vitara Zeta Plus eCVT

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder G Hybrid eCVT

Hyundai Creta 1.5 turbo

This is a new engine for the Hyundai Creta and replaces the 1.4-litre turbo petrol. This engine produces 160bhp/253Nm and can be had only with a seven-speed DCT at present. A manual will be offered with the Creta N line at a later date.

SX (O)

Maruti Grand Vitara Zeta Plus eCVT

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder G Hybrid eCVT

Observations