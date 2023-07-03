CarWale
    Honda Elevate to be launched in September 2023

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Honda Elevate to be launched in September 2023

    - Bookings open against a token amount of Rs. 21,000 

    - Deliveries to begin in September 2023

    Honda Car India unveiled its much-awaited SUV, the Elevate, in India on 6 June, 2023. This is the third offering from the brand in the country after the City and Amaze. Now, it has officially revealed that the Elevate will be launched in the country in September 2023 for which the bookings have commenced today. The deliveries of the same are expected to begin soon after its launch. 

    Honda Elevate engine and specifications

    The flagship SUV from the brand will borrow the engine setup from its sedan sibling, the City. At the heart of the Elevate will be a 1.5-litre gasoline engine that churns out 119bhp and 145Nm of torque. This motor will come mated to a six-speed manual gearbox or a CVT unit. 

    Honda Elevate colours

    Customers can choose the Elevate SUV in seven different exterior paint shades. This includes a new Phoenix Orange Pearl, Obsidian Blue, Radiant Red, Platinum White, Golden Brown, Lunar Silver, and Meteoroid Gray. 

