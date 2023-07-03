CarWale
    Volkswagen Virtus GT DSG variant launched at Rs. 16.20 lakh

    Volkswagen Virtus GT DSG variant launched at Rs. 16.20 lakh

    - Virtus is now offered in eight variants

    - GT DSG is positioned below the GT Plus variant

    Volkswagen India has launched a new GT DSG variant of its MQB sedan, the Virtus at a starting price of Rs. 16.19 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. With this, the Virtus is now available in five main trim levels, namely, Comfortline, Highline, Topline, GT, and GT Plus.

    Volkswagen Virtus GT DSG engine and specifications

    Gear Selector Dial

    The new GT DSG variant of the Virtus is positioned between the Topline AT and the GT Plus MT variant. It is available with the 1.5-litre four-cylinder EVO TSI petrol engine with the Active Cylinder cut-off Technology (ACT) paired with a seven-speed DSG transmission. In this state of tune, the engine produces 148bhp and 250Nm of peak torque. Meanwhile, the engine returns an ARAI-certified fuel efficiency of 19.62kmpl.

    Colour options of the Virtus GT DSG

    The Virtus GT DSG will be offered in seven colour options, namely, Wild Cherry Red, Curucma Yellow, Carbon Steel Grey, Rising Blue, Candy White, Lava Blue, and Reflex Silver. 

    Feature list of the new Virtus GT variant

    Dashboard

    In terms of features, the Virtus GT DSG variant will come loaded with a large 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a wireless charger, automatic climate control, cruise control, and more.

    Exterior highlights of Virtus GT DSG sedan

    To differentiate it from regular variants, the GT DSG trim will get exterior highlights like GT badges on the front grille, fenders, and on tailgate. Also on offer will be sporty GT touches like red colour brake callipers, GT-themed upholstery, chrome wings, red ambient lighting, and a glossy-black rear spoiler.

