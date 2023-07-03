CarWale
    Hyundai records 50,001 unit sales in June 2023

    Hyundai records 50,001 unit sales in June 2023

    - Domestic car sales grew by 2.08 per cent

    - Hyundai Exter to be launched on 10 July

    Hyundai sale in June 2023 

    South Korean automaker, Hyundai, retailed 65,601 units in the month of June 2023. This includes domestic sales of over 50,000 units and export of 15,600 units. In comparison, the manufacturer sold a total of 62,351 units in the corresponding month last year. This included 49,001 domestic units and export of 13,350 units. On average, the domestic car sales have seen a growth of 2.08 per cent. 

    Official statement on June 2023 sales

    Commenting on the June 2023 sales, Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, 'We are delighted to announce that HMI has achieved a domestic sales volume of 50,000 plus units in the month of June 2023. There is positive customer traction for all our products and Hyundai VERNA, Hyundai CRETA, and Hyundai TUCSON have attained leadership positions in their respective segments in the first half of CY 2023. The growing excitement amongst our valued customers for our upcoming SUV Hyundai EXTER is truly exhilarating and we look forward to introducing this benchmark SUV in India soon.'

    Hyundai Exter launch date and bookings

    Hyundai has already commenced bookings for the Exter against a token amount of Rs. 11,000, while the prices will be revealed on 10 July, 2023. Upon its launch, the Exter will lock horns with the Tata Punch, Maruti Suzuki Ignis, and Citroen C3

