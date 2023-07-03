CarWale
    Toyota registers 19 per cent growth in sales in June 2023

    Haji Chakralwale

    Toyota registers 19 per cent growth in sales in June 2023

    - Quarterly sales increased by up to 33 per cent

    - The brand exported 1,371 units in June 2023

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor registered cumulative sales of 19,608 units in June 2023, resulting in a Y-o-Y growth of 19 per cent. For reference, the carmaker recorded sales of 16,512 units in the same month last year. 

    The brand sold 18,237 units domestically, whereas the export number stood at 1,371 units in June this year. Toyota has maintained its impressive sales momentum by selling a total of 1,02,371 units from January to June in CY 2023. This is a 36 per cent growth over the 75,017 units sold last year in the same period.

    Speaking on sales performance, Atul Sood, Vice President, Sales and Strategic Marketing, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “Toyota Kirloskar Motor continues to post strong sales growth, thanks to the robust performance of our entire product range we achieved a remarkable growth of 19% in the month of June. Ever since the launch of Urban Cruiser Hyryder and Innova Hycross, we are witnessing continued high acceptance by our customers. These along with consistent performance by the entire product portfolio – Camry Hybrid, Fortuner, Legender, Vellfire, Glanza and the newly introduced Hilux, further encouraged by exceptional customer satisfaction, are enabling us to sustain the positive performance. In the month of June, the company announced special service-oriented schemes like the specialised monsoon campaign and tie-up with a financial institute to enable easy finance options for valued customers. With these and many more innovative offers in line, TKM remains committed to meeting customer expectations by constantly providing world-class products and innovative solutions.”

