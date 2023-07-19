Renault India announces a week-long monsoon camp for its cars

- Valid till 23 July, 2023

- Up to 50 per cent on select accessories

Renault India has announced a week-long monsoon service camp for its cars. This camp will be held from 17 July to 23 July, 2023, across all authorised Renault facilities in the country. Under this camp, the manufacturer will offer its owners a complimentary car check-up to ensure its optimal performance. Apart from this, the brand will also offer up to 50 per cent discount on select accessories, a 15 per cent discount on labour charges, and a 10 per cent discount on select parts.

Official statement on the monsoon check-up camp

Talking about the initiative, Sudhir Malhotra, Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Renault India, said, “We are delighted to announce the nationwide launch of the Renault monsoon camp for our valued customers across India. At Renault, our priority is to ensure customer satisfaction and provide an exceptional brand ownership experience. With the Monsoon Camp, we aim to optimize the performance and safety of Renault vehicles during the challenging monsoon season. Through complimentary car check-ups conducted by our skilled technicians, attractive offers, and engaging activities, we strive to create an unforgettable experience for our customers.”

Renault discounts in July 2023

Here’s some good news for buyers planning to drive home a new Renault car this monsoon. Renault India is offering discounts of up to Rs. 77,000 on its portfolio in the month of July 2023. These benefits are in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, corporate discounts, and loyalty bonuses.